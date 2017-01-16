Gwede Mantashe in George

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe (left) with the ANC candidate for the by-election in Ward 11, Cokiswa Lesele, during his visit at the Thembalethu Community Centre last Sunday.

GEORGE NEWS - During his visit to George yesterday (Sunday 15 January), ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe warned against people who take part in an election for their own benefit, and asked for ethical conduct.

He said that regardless of the gender of the next president, it will be a president of the ANC.

Mantashe made these comments on the party's future presidency, during his visit to the Thembalethu Community Hall.

His visit to George and Uniondale (Saturday 14 January) forms part of the ANC's 105th birthday celebrations and precedes the by-election in Ward 11 (Thembalethu) and Ward 25 (Uniondale) on 1 February.

The party's leadership and potential presidential candidates have been a talking point since an interview with president Jacob Zuma on SABC's Nguni radio station last week Wednesday.

During a discussion on the ANC’s January 8 statement, Zuma commented that the ANC has been ready for a female president for some time.

In George, Mantashe didn't elaborate on the preferred candidate for Zuma's replacement, but said it is important to choose leaders who can deal with the challenges of today.

Mantashe also emphasised the importance of farming, and said that the process of farming has to be expedited for those who are keen, especially for those in the rural communities.

According to ANC secretary for the George subregion, Mervin Olivier, the nomination process for the election of the next ANC president will open only later this year in May or June.

"The president will be elected in 2019," said Olivier. "There are guidelines in place which will determine the process," said Olivier

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

