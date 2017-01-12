Translate to: 

Pioneering local farmer leaves great legacy

Pioneering local farmer leaves great legacy
The late Jac van Niekerk with wife Jenny and one of their grandchildren, Jac Basil Jacobs.
GEORGE NEWS - A well-known farmer from Wilderness, Jac (Jacobus Richard) van Niekerk, passed away on 27 December at the age of 80. He had been struggling with his health for some years.
 
Jac and his wife Jenny pioneered hydroponics in the Southern Cape on their farm Kiewietsvlei before the management was taken over by their sons, Richard and David 16 years ago.
 
Jac arrived in George in 1969 with only a Willys Jeep and a caravan. He started working at Stanmar Motors and was later responsible for the opening of the Knysna branch and the truck workshop in the George industrial area.
 
In 1972, he married Jenny (née Philp). Two years later he bought Kiewietsvlei farm and in 1976 set up hydroponic tunnels, the first in the Southern Cape. The farming enterprise grew to such an extent that Jac resigned from Stanmar three years later to farm full-time.
 
He and Jenny started the Picktoday farm stall in 1980 to market their crops and bring in other fresh produce that was up till then not available on supermarket shelves in the area.
 
They tried their hand at another venture in 1981 when they opened The King's Kitchen, a Christian coffee shop across from Picktoday in Meade Street where they used to host interdenominational meetings for church leaders and youth coffee nights. This business was sold in 1983. Twelve years later they decided to sell Picktoday too and devote all their energy to the farm, which they then expanded.
 
Jac's health took a knock when he suffered a heart attack in 2000 and he heeded his doctor's advice to "get off the farm" or otherwise he would have to "buy a coffin and use it as a coffee table until you get into it".
 
His sons took over the management, and when David and his wife, Joanne, were married 10 years ago, Richard left to pursue other interests. He now owns Hoekwil Country Deli.
 
Jac and Jenny bought a caravan and started travelling, eventually enjoying a magnificent 12 years crisscrossing the country and meeting some wonderful people. They had to return to the farm in 2012 due to Jac's deteriorating health.
 
A service to celebrate his life was held at St Aidan's Church on 30 December, the same spot where he and Jenny got married.
 
Jac leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter, Debbie and three grandchildren.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 12 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you sticking to your New Year's resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 12%
No
George Herald 6%
I didn't make any
George Herald 81%
Men
Women
Search
TheBachelor
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 52.
TimaJ
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 25 and 52.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up