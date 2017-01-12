Pioneering local farmer leaves great legacy

The late Jac van Niekerk with wife Jenny and one of their grandchildren, Jac Basil Jacobs.

GEORGE NEWS - A well-known farmer from Wilderness, Jac (Jacobus Richard) van Niekerk, passed away on 27 December at the age of 80. He had been struggling with his health for some years.

Jac and his wife Jenny pioneered hydroponics in the Southern Cape on their farm Kiewietsvlei before the management was taken over by their sons, Richard and David 16 years ago.

Jac arrived in George in 1969 with only a Willys Jeep and a caravan. He started working at Stanmar Motors and was later responsible for the opening of the Knysna branch and the truck workshop in the George industrial area.

In 1972, he married Jenny (née Philp). Two years later he bought Kiewietsvlei farm and in 1976 set up hydroponic tunnels, the first in the Southern Cape. The farming enterprise grew to such an extent that Jac resigned from Stanmar three years later to farm full-time.

He and Jenny started the Picktoday farm stall in 1980 to market their crops and bring in other fresh produce that was up till then not available on supermarket shelves in the area.

They tried their hand at another venture in 1981 when they opened The King's Kitchen, a Christian coffee shop across from Picktoday in Meade Street where they used to host interdenominational meetings for church leaders and youth coffee nights. This business was sold in 1983. Twelve years later they decided to sell Picktoday too and devote all their energy to the farm, which they then expanded.

Jac's health took a knock when he suffered a heart attack in 2000 and he heeded his doctor's advice to "get off the farm" or otherwise he would have to "buy a coffin and use it as a coffee table until you get into it".

His sons took over the management, and when David and his wife, Joanne, were married 10 years ago, Richard left to pursue other interests. He now owns Hoekwil Country Deli.

Jac and Jenny bought a caravan and started travelling, eventually enjoying a magnificent 12 years crisscrossing the country and meeting some wonderful people. They had to return to the farm in 2012 due to Jac's deteriorating health.

A service to celebrate his life was held at St Aidan's Church on 30 December, the same spot where he and Jenny got married.

Jac leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter, Debbie and three grandchildren.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

