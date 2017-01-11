Translate to: 

All systems go

All systems go
Three generations at Vine Christian School, from left: Wendy and Ross Hannes, grand-mother Orna Mentoor and Josh Hannes (6) in front.
GEORGE NEWS - George private schools, Rundle College and Vine Christian School, were ready to receive their relatively small groups of Gr1 learners this week.
 
Vine Christian School welcomed 18 and Rundle College five youngsters.
 
Thanks to preschool experience, there were no tearful farewells and everyone happily settled in to unpack their supplies. Salie Timms. principal of Vine Christian School, said they were able to accommodate all applicants and that the number of learners for 2017 was slightly more than in 2016.
 
Dr Stuart Colesky, principal of Rundle College, confirmed that his preparatory school was ready for the new academic year.
 
Their junior class combined GrR and Gr1 learners.
 
 
A happy thumbs up from the combined GrR and Gr1 class at Rundle College which follows the Cambridge International Education curriculum. With the new GrRs and Gr1s are teachers Natasha van Rheede van Oudtshoorn and Christine Andrews. Photos: Anica Krüger
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
15:34 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
