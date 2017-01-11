Late registration causes problems

GrR Tyholorha Primary learners look serious about their first day at school.

GEORGE NEWS - Despite the excitement of parents who took their children to school for the first time on Wednesday 11 January, many left disappointed as the schools are full.

Parents with kids in hand, crowded the schools' offices begging principals to accept their children.

Among other schools, the George Herald visited Thembalethu, Heidedal and Tyholorha Primary School, and all of these schools faced similar problems.

Mncedisi Ntentile, Tyholorha Primary school headmaster, who had to turn away 21 learners because of space shortages, said it is very sad to turn children away.

"We have been preaching for a number of years that parents must learn to register their kids as early as March. When the schools open, we face a number of challenges such as an influx of learners coming from provinces such as the Eastern Cape," said Ntentile.

Ntentile added that they have over 30 learners per class. This overcrowding and limited supply of study materials are some of the reasons they can't accommodate more than 150 learners in GrR or Gr1.

