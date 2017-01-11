Beware of strong rip currents

Wilderness beach.

GEORGE NEWS- Tomorrow (12 January) is full moon and this means that the twice monthly spring tide which occurs every month at full moon and at new moon, peaks today.

Spring tides bring higher than normal high tides, lower than normal low tides and strong rip currents around the coastline. There are two high tides and two low tides every day.

Extreme caution around the coast is advised.

Go to beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim between the safe demarcated swimming zones that lifeguards post at beaches using their red and yellow flags.

Paddlers and boaters should download the free app RSA Safetrx to their cellphones - this enables paddlers and boaters to indicate they have an emergency with the push of a button while it gives sea rescue their exact location.

Rip currents are at their strongest when the high tide has already peaked and is dropping towards low tide.

NSRI free App

RSA Safetrx download can be found on the NSRI web page at www.nsri.org.za

This app enables the user to alert NSRI of an emergency with the press of a button and gives NSRI the exact position of that cellphone.

In at least seven search and rescue operations in the past month sea rescue searches have lasted for up to three hours before paddlers were located and rescued. In one case this extended search time went on despite NSRI having direct cellphone contact with a paddler missing at sea, but the paddler was not sure of his location after drifting out of his intended paddle route.

To report a sea rescue emergency dial 112 from a cellphone.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Tomorrow the full moon spring tide is at full intensity and will gradually lessen towards Monday 16 January.NSRI are urging boaters, paddlers, kite-boarders and SUP's (stand up paddle boarders) to carry cellphones, with fully charged batteries, in water tight plastic sleeves, and with the NSRI's "RSA Safetrx" free app downloaded.