Translate to: 

Beware of strong rip currents

Beware of strong rip currents
Wilderness beach.
GEORGE NEWS- Tomorrow (12 January) is full moon and this means that the twice monthly spring tide which occurs every month at full moon and at new moon, peaks today.
 
Spring tides bring higher than normal high tides, lower than normal low tides and strong rip currents around the coastline. There are two high tides and two low tides every day.
 
Tomorrow the full moon spring tide is at full intensity and will gradually lessen towards Monday 16 January.
Extreme caution around the coast is advised.
 
Go to beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim between the safe demarcated swimming zones that lifeguards post at beaches using their red and yellow flags.
 
Paddlers and boaters should download the free app RSA Safetrx to their cellphones - this enables paddlers and boaters to indicate they have an emergency with the push of a button while it gives sea rescue their exact location.
 
Rip currents are at their strongest when the high tide has already peaked and is dropping towards low tide.
 
NSRI free App
NSRI are urging boaters, paddlers, kite-boarders and SUP's (stand up paddle boarders) to carry cellphones, with fully charged batteries, in water tight plastic sleeves, and with the NSRI's "RSA Safetrx" free app downloaded.
RSA Safetrx download can be found on the NSRI web page at www.nsri.org.za
 
This app enables the user to alert NSRI of an emergency with the press of a button and gives NSRI the exact position of that cellphone.
 
In at least seven search and rescue operations in the past month sea rescue searches have lasted for up to three hours before paddlers were located and rescued. In one case this extended search time went on despite NSRI having direct cellphone contact with a paddler missing at sea, but the paddler was not sure of his location after drifting out of his intended paddle route.
 
To report a sea rescue emergency dial 112 from a cellphone.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:03 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you exceed your holiday budget?
No
George Herald 29%
Yes
George Herald 10%
I had to, there were unforseen expenses
George Herald 7%
I didn't plan a budget
George Herald 54%
Men
Women
Search
Suricates
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 53.
TimaJ
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 25 and 52.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up