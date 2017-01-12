Translate to: 

Proposed predator regulations

A leopard caught in a gin trap. Photo: www.thepetitionsite.com
GEORGE NEWS - New draft norms and standards regarding the management of damage-causing animals that were published in the Government Gazette last year "are vague and open the system to abuse".
 
This is according to Monica Vaccaro who heads the education programme of the Landmark Foundation. The foundation submitted objections against the proposals contained in the draft document which would leave the door open for the use of controversial hunting and snaring methods, should it be passed.
 
Vaccaro says the draft norms and standards lack any guidance regarding activities that should be prohibited and it furthermore does not make a distinction between prohibited and restricted activities.
 
"The proposed norms and standards specifically enable the use of methods that have been scientifically proven to cause ecological degradation and undermine conservation and sustainable development. These include gin traps, walk-through snap ('killer'/conibear) traps, poison baits, denning, dog hunting and helicopter hunting, which should all be prohibited.
 
"Some provisions in the document are contrary to other legislation such as the method of dog hunting which is prohibited in terms of the Animal Protection Act, as are the use of traps, poisons, lures and denning. Other provisions are unlawful in terms of certain species listed as threatened or protected species (TOPS) being hunted through luring methods like call and shoot hunting, dog hunting and gin traps," says Vaccaro.
 
"The definition of a damage-causing animal is furthermore so broad that it makes all wildlife that are carnivores or even crop consuming animals by definition damage-causing animals. With the vagueness of the control of restricted activities and the absence of listing of prohibited activities, this will lead to ongoing and wide-scale abuse against the faunal diversity of South Africa."
 
Albi Modise, chief of communications at the department of environmental affairs (DEA), says they cannot respond to the comments at this stage. "The DEA is still in a process of consolidating all comments received during the public participation process, after which all comments will be assessed."
 
He says the assessing of comments will be done by the department, but advice from external experts would be sought, "depending on the nature of the comments". No further feedback will be provided to the public prior to the final publication of the norms and standards.
 
• According to a study done by the Centre for African Ecology, University of Witwatersrand, University of Oxford, the Mammal Research Institute in Pretoria and the Landmark Foundation, South African livestock farmers suffer huge losses to predators.
 
The results of their study suggest, however, "that non-lethal methods of human-wildlife conflict mitigation can reduce depredation and can be economically advantageous compared to lethal methods of predator control" (www.cambridge.org/core).
 
The study lists possible non-lethal interventions which include predator-proof fencing, using shepherds, translocating species, using guardian animals like guardian dogs, or using odour, chemical, visual or acoustic repellents.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
14:01 (GMT+2), Thu, 12 January 2017
