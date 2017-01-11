Full classes at Denneoord and M.M. Mateza

M.M. Mateza grade 1 learners listening to their teachers during assembly.

GEORGE NEWS - M.M. Mateza Primary School principle Mgcineni Makasi is expecting about 180 Grade 1 learners this year.

A meeting will be held next week to discuss if they can add more learners into their grade 1 classes.

The names of many school starters who weren't placed, were added to a waiting list. He believes that the children from their grade R phase are ready for grade one.

Denneoord Primary School's Headmaster Herman du Plessis, says that they are under a lot of pressure from parents who have their children on the waiting list, as they do not have space for more children, unless another learner leaves.

They have two grade 1 classes, one for the Afrikaans class, that holds 34 learners, and an English class that has 33 learners.

Heidi Pool, grade 1 English teacher with some of her learners, from left: Kyle van Blerk, Wayden Meintjies, Imyoli Kweleta, Kian Alexander, E.J. Afful, Cara Cleophas, Ester Hendricks.

