Full classes at Denneoord and M.M. Mateza

M.M. Mateza grade 1 learners listening to their teachers during assembly.
GEORGE NEWS - M.M. Mateza Primary School principle Mgcineni Makasi is expecting about 180 Grade 1 learners this year.
A meeting will be held next week to discuss if they can add more learners into their grade 1 classes.
The names of many school starters who weren't placed, were added to a waiting list. He believes that the children from their grade R phase are ready for grade one.
Denneoord Primary School's Headmaster Herman du Plessis, says that they are under a lot of pressure from parents who have their children on the waiting list, as they do not have space for more children, unless another learner leaves.
They have two grade 1 classes, one for the Afrikaans class, that holds 34 learners, and an English class that has 33 learners.
Heidi Pool, grade 1 English teacher with some of her learners, from left: Kyle van Blerk, Wayden Meintjies, Imyoli Kweleta, Kian Alexander, E.J. Afful, Cara Cleophas, Ester Hendricks.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
11:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.