Thembalethu High results still on the rise

Lwando Maciti and Norman Cona. Photos: Zolani Sinxo.

GEORGE NEWS - Thembalethu High School has once again outdone itself by achieving a 76,7% pass rate - up from 74,3% in 2015 and 73,9% in 2014.

The school hall was abuzz with excitement as the learners were called to collect their certificates.

Headmaster Norman Cona, congratulated those who did well and also encouraged those who did not make the grade, not to give up.

“It is not the end of the road. You can still improve your symbols by registering for the supplementary exams in February. A matric certificate doesn’t mean you are done with your academic life, you still have to work hard to be the professional you strive to be,” said Cona.

The matrics achieved a total of 11 As with 30 learners receiving bachelor’s passes, a slight decrease on last year’s 33.

A total of 37 learners qualified to do diploma courses and 79 leaners can join the large array of certificate courses offered by the TVET colleges.

Norman Cona congratulating some of the top achievers. From left are : Eyethu Selani, Mayekiso Lwando, Dastile Asanele, Mateza Aphiwe (who received 85 % in mathematics) and Maciti Lwando.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Lwando Maciti is the top overall performer at the school with an average of 75,71%. Maciti said he has been accepted by the University of Cape Town and plans to study mechatronics.