Translate to: 

George High celebrates quality passes

George High celebrates quality passes
Chantel Jansen, Darren Lindoor and Jo-Anne Booysen jump for joy and eagerly shared their future plans. Both girls plan to study to become teachers and Darren wants to study law.
GEORGE NEWS - The George High 2016 matriculants are an ambitious bunch - many of the 270 learners who passed have plans to study in diverse directions ranging from acting and teaching to law and medicine.
 
The school's pass rate is 79,1 % and 29,2% of learners have a bachelor's pass and 46,2% can further their studies by obtaining a diploma.
 
Headmaster Morton van Rooyen, said he is satisfied with the results as the bachelor passes are up by 2%.
Learners attended extra classes on Saturdays and a spring school in order to pass maths. The school boasts a 100% pass rate for Afrikaans. Jomeila Apollis is the top student with six distinctions and hot on her heels is Lusiyandre Otto with five A's.
 
Van Rooyen's advice to learners that failed is to try again. "There's still another chance to pass. Give it your best shot when you rewrite."
 
He said the quality of the results are better than last year although the school average is down 3% compared to 2015.
 
 
Jomeila Apollis is George High's top student with six distinctions.  
 
 
George High school learner Lusiyandre Otto (left) passed with five distinctions. She is the runner-up and plans to study accountancy at Stellenbosch. Donovan Nokole (right) has similar plans. Photos: Pauline Lourens.
 
 
Magynn Noble did a dance of joy upon learning that she has university exemption. She plans to become a paramedic.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
08:19 (GMT+2), Fri, 06 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you exceed your holiday budget?
No
George Herald 49%
Yes
George Herald 19%
I had to, there were unforseen expenses
George Herald 8%
I didn't plan a budget
George Herald 24%
Men
Women
Search
Ligsoeker
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 54.
Solly001
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 61.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up