George High celebrates quality passes

Chantel Jansen, Darren Lindoor and Jo-Anne Booysen jump for joy and eagerly shared their future plans. Both girls plan to study to become teachers and Darren wants to study law.

The school's pass rate is 79,1 % and 29,2% of learners have a bachelor's pass and 46,2% can further their studies by obtaining a diploma.

Headmaster Morton van Rooyen, said he is satisfied with the results as the bachelor passes are up by 2%.

Learners attended extra classes on Saturdays and a spring school in order to pass maths. The school boasts a 100% pass rate for Afrikaans. Jomeila Apollis is the top student with six distinctions and hot on her heels is Lusiyandre Otto with five A's.

Van Rooyen's advice to learners that failed is to try again. "There's still another chance to pass. Give it your best shot when you rewrite."

He said the quality of the results are better than last year although the school average is down 3% compared to 2015.

Jomeila Apollis is George High's top student with six distinctions.

George High school learner Lusiyandre Otto (left) passed with five distinctions. She is the runner-up and plans to study accountancy at Stellenbosch. Donovan Nokole (right) has similar plans. Photos: Pauline Lourens .

Magynn Noble did a dance of joy upon learning that she has university exemption. She plans to become a paramedic.

GEORGE NEWS - The George High 2016 matriculants are an ambitious bunch - many of the 270 learners who passed have plans to study in diverse directions ranging from acting and teaching to law and medicine.