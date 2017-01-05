No books, no results

Translate to: 

Waiting outside the principal’s office to make an arrangement for the return of textbooks.
GEORGE NEWS - Instead of excited learners jumping for joy at the thought of finishing school a sombre atmosphere descended on Imizamo Yethu Secondary School in Thembalethu.
 
Learners where told by the school principal, Mvuyisi Mbotshelwa, that their matric results were being held back pending the return of the remainder of their textbooks.
 
Mbotshelwa was acting under the instruction of the chairperson of the school governing body, Matthews Kobe, who was present in the principal’s office giving instructions.
 
The principal told the George Herald that they have been talking and appealing to the learners to return the books since November. “If we don’t have the textbooks when school reopens next week it means that quite a few of the class of 2017 Grade 12’s will start the year at a disadvantage with no text books in certain subjects. We must start our school year in the right way.
 
One of the many students affected by the schools action said: “Tomorrow morning at 06:00 I will be able to access my result on the web, but won’t have proof to attach to my university application as I am supposed to do.”
 
Mbotshelwa said “Imizamo Yethu has performed fairly well as we achieved a pass rate of 71,6% compared to last year’s 68,4% and the 51,5% in 2014.”
 
He attributes the success of the school to the commitment and involvement of the parents as well as the learners. The learners attend extra classes during the week as well as over the weekends and also give up their holidays to attend our extra teaching programmes.”
 
 
 
Sinoyolo Mangqwengqwe (left), Nosipho Loliwe and Amanda Mangcotywa telling the world of their future study plans.
 
 

Nombuyisebo Mtuze (left), Siphosethu Mangqwengqwe, Anivuyina Maso, Sinoyolo Mangqwengqwe and Phiweka Nyakavula putting on a brave face while waiting for the NSC matric results. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

*Thembalethu High School matric results will be available on www.georgeherald.com tomorrow.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
17:20 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
