York High celebrates 100% pass rate

Excitement was high at York High this afternoon as teachers, parents and learners found out that the Yorkies have maintained their high standards with a 100% pass rate for 2016.
GEORGE NEWS - Excitement was high at York High this afternoon as teachers, parents and learners found out that the Yorkies have maintained their high standards with a 100% pass rate for 2016.
 
They are proud of their 24 A-candidates with eight of those students boasting straight A's. The one statistic that excites York High headmaster, Francois Moll, is the 91,1% Bachelor rate, with 278 subject distinctions in total.
 
The top learner at York is Joshua Johnstone, who got seven (7) distinctions. Joshua will be studying actuarial science at Stellenbosch University. Another A-candidate Salathiso Mazaleni, got five (5) distinctions and will be studying medicine, also at Stellenbosch University.
 
Moll is encouraging the matric class of 2016 to take the school's values forward with them every day, no matter where they are, and wishes them all the best with their studies and careers.
 
He firmly believes that York is sending a group of young people into the world with the skills, talent and passion to make a difference in their communities.
 
 
16:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
