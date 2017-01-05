Western Cape matric results 2nd best

Generic image.

Minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, made the announcement during the release of the national senior certificate results in Midrand, Gauteng on Wednesday 4 January.

The results for the Western Cape will be available on http://wced.school.za/documents/NSC-results/NSC-Results-index.html by tomorrow (Friday, 6 January) at 06:00.

More information will follow as it becomes available.

GEORGE NEWS - Hundreds of George matriculants will descend on the 8 high schools in the next few hours to get their matric results.The 2016 national matric pass rate is 72,5%, an increase of 1,8% from 70,7% in 2015.The Free State was the best performing province this year with a pass rate of 93,2%, followed by the Western Cape with 87,7% and then Gauteng 87% and North West 86,2%.