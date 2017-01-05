Western Cape matric results 2nd best

Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - Hundreds of George matriculants will descend on the 8 high schools in the next few hours to get their matric results.
The 2016 national matric pass rate is 72,5%, an increase of 1,8% from 70,7% in 2015.
Minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, made the announcement during the release of the national senior certificate results in Midrand, Gauteng on Wednesday 4 January.
The Free State was the best performing province this year with a pass rate of 93,2%, followed by the Western Cape with 87,7% and then Gauteng 87% and North West 86,2%.
More information will follow as it becomes available.
09:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
