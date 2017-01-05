Translate to: 

No fatalities, but many drunk drivers

On 28 December this Toyota Yaris was engulfed by flames along the R102 near the George Airport. The driver and his passenger, who were travelling from Great Brak River to George, managed to escape safely before the car burst into flames. The driver pulled over when fellow motorists alerted him of smoke coming from the back of the vehicle. Photo: Garth Labuschagne
GEORGE NEWS - No fatal vehicle accidents were reported on roads in and around George over the festive season but the traffic authorities had their hands full with motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.
 
This despite repeated warnings from traffic authorities, both provincial and municipal, that were visible on all roads.
Several public transport vehicles (buses and minibuses) were impounded because of incorrect documentation or permits.
 
A man from Cape Town was arrested last weekend at a roadblock on the highway near Eden Gemeente for possession of a stolen vehicle.
 
The vehicle was allegedly hi-jacked in Mfuleni in Cape Town.
 
Three other motorists travelling between George and Great Brak River also found themselves behind bars after being caught speeding on the highway.
 
The highest speed recorded was 174 km/h and two other vehicles sped along at 165 km/h and 161 km/h, all in a 120 km/h zone.
 
Byron la Hoe, communication officer for the department of transport and public works, said since the start of this holiday season, provincial traffic officers have had their hands full with motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.
 
"A total of 181 people have spent time behind bars after being found to be over the legal limit.
 
The most driving under the influence (DUI) arrests were recorded in the Caledon area (26), followed by Somerset West (23), Mossel Bay (22) and George (21)," said La Hoe.
 
Hunderds of fines were also issued, ranging from a variety of driver offences to vehicle fitness violations.
 
Municipal traffic officers attended to 56 accidents since the beginning of December.
 
No one sustained serious injuries. They arrested 11 motorists for drunk driving.
 
ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:32 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
