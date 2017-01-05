Money stolen from car

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A local woman withdrew a large amount of money from a bank in George and then went shopping - leaving it inside her car parked at St George's Square on Tuesday 3 January.

Upon her return, and to her great dismay, she discovered that her car had been broken into and the money bag stolen.

Sergeant Chris Spies, police communications officer confirmed that the George detective branch is investigating the incident which took place at 10:10 in the Checkers parking area in Knysna Road on 3 January.

"It is alleged that the victim left an undisclosed amount of cash inside her vehicle in the parking area.

On her return to the vehicle, she discovered that a window of the vehicle was broken and the cash stolen.

No arrest have been made. Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation may contact the George SAPS at 044 803 4400."

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'