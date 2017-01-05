Translate to: 

Police seize Mandrax worth millions

The Mandrax that was conviscated.
GEORGE NEWS - A 45-year-old man was arrested on the N9 between Uniondale and Herold on Christmas Day after police found Mandrax tablets worth R3.75-million in his possession.
 
The Hawks followed up on information and spotted the white Hyundai minibus travelling in the direction to George.
 
They were assisted by the Outeniqua K9 dog unit from George and members from the Conville crime prevention unit.
 
The 75 000 tablets, packed in bags, were found hidden in a false compartment in the roof of the minibus with the help of a narcotics dog. The police also confiscated more than R11 000 in cash.
 
The suspect, Alfred Ndindwa (45) appeared in the George magistrate's court last week. In another incident two days later (27 December) the police in Mossel Bay arrested Johannes Mokoena (36) with 10 000 Mandrax tablets on an Intercape passenger bus at a local filling station.
 
Mokoena was en route from Gauteng and is believed to be from the JCC informal settlement in Mossel Bay.
 
The tablets have an estimated street value of R600 000. Mokoena remains in custody pending a bail hearing. Police also confiscated a white Golf Chico.
 
ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
14:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
