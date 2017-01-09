No festive season for firefighters

Firefighters battle a runaway veld fire at the Malgas River on Sunday.The welcome rain finally helped to quell the fires at Malgas as well as Touwsranten.

GEORGE NEWS - Wildfires have been a daily occurrence during a mostly tinder dry festive season in the Southern Cape.

A mammoth operation was carried out by local firefighters who were spread thinly on the ground, but fought valiantly to save the lives of humans and animals in rural and urban areas. Local helicopter pilots were able to reach remote areas and managed to ward off the annihilation of local pine forests with constant water bombings.

A good bout of rain on 2 January helped to douse the fire in the Voor-Langkloof area near Louvain Guesthouse/Outeniqua Mountains. Wouter Jacobs, disaster management coordinator community services, said the fire was steered away from a house and fortunately the burning mountain areas were accessible to firefighters. "The soft rain on the Klein Karoo side helped with the mopping up operations."

Most of the multiple fires (spread from Mosselbay to The Crags) were put out, and soaking rain throughout the night on 2 and 3 January brought relief. The annihilating Thembalethu Boxing Day, 26 December fire - brought hardship to families after 37 shacks were destroyed in Zone 8.

The George municipality did as much as they humanly could to bring relief and shelter was provided in a community centre in Thembalethu. Charges of arson are being investigated in connection with this incident.

On Christmas day, a fire in Blanco came dangerously close to the homes of Golden Valley, Blanco. Residents experienced anxious moments as they watched the local fire department putting up a valiant fight and finally warding off the runaway veld fire which was apparently caused by children.

Throughout December a fire raged on and off in the Waboomskraal area.

Working on Fire provincial spokesperson Lauren Howard reports that firefighting teams battled fires at Gonabos and Geelhout. The fire in inaccessible areas of the Swartberg Mountains lasted 13 days and included sections in Schoemanspoort and Meiringspoort. In addition, the teams worked non-stop in Perdekop, Bossiegif, Houwhoek, Danabaai, Louvain, Han-se-Kop and Barrydale.

"In December, Working on Fire ground and aerial support assisted various partners with the suppression of 44 fires which burnt approximately 68 876 hectares, utilising close to 450 firefighters, and 345,5 flying hours. Since the beginning of January 2017 three fires have been reported which burnt approximately 110 hectares of veld and aerial support spent 24,41 hours in the air," says Howard.

A highly upset Blanco cattle farmer, Paul Erasmus of Tarentaalbos farm, expressed his dismay at the foolhardiness of people who ignore the ban on fireworks and then cause fires and untold misery to humans and animals. Apart from witnessing the distress of horses in his area when the fire got close, he is also angered about the tortoises and the buck that got killed in the region (Dana Bay Conservancy area) due to this blatant disregard of the law.

He posed the question: "At what point are the police and other authorities going to act against the setting off of fireworks by idiots who can't seemingly even register the logic that there's a dry hot wind blowing, I am not even going to talk about the trauma to animals and the risk to lives and property from the resulting fires?"

An appeal is directed to all George citizens to be vigilant in preventing fires that may spread out of control. Readers are reminded that Chinese lanterns and fireworks often cause huge runaway fires.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

