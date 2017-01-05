Peaceful time at beaches

The increased visibility of law enforcement officials at local beaches is cited as the reason for a peaceful December season - even at Victoria Bay. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Law enforcement officials maintained a higher level of visibility at local beaches during the holiday season and just a few incidents were reported.

"With regard to behaviour at beaches things went much better this year thanks to the vigilance of our law enforcement department," said Debra Sauer, media liaison officer of George municipality.

"Our lifesavers were very busy and had one rescue on New Year's day at the Wilderness Lagoon."

Guesthouse owner Rod Hossack, who generally sounds the alarm when things get out of hand at Victoria Bay, was full of praise for the collective efforts of the Victoria Bay Homeowners Association (VBHOA) and the local authorities who made a concerted effort to keep Victoria Bay clean and manageable. Law enforcement officials experienced a safer and better season compared to the year before.

Sauer said more temporary monitors were deployed at beaches and this made a significant difference as greater vigilance could be maintained.

"There was a reduction of people bringing alcohol to the beaches and a decrease in alcohol use at beaches. Officials were also involved in apprehending youngsters who were allegedly involved in stealing cellphones and personal possessions in Herold's Bay."

Brakpan resident Deidre Paterson, aware of Victoria Bay's notoriety for over-crowding and misbehaviour, was lavish in her praise and said, "We have just returned from another visit to our most favorite place on earth, Victoria Bay.

My husband and I would by means of this publication like to congratulate and thank the municipality for keeping the beach and caravan park so beautifully clean.

"We counted that the cleaning crew came onto the beach three times daily to keep it clean - not to mention how well kept and clean the caravan park is."

Hossack summed it up by saying, "The local authorities are going to have to make some meaningful decisions as six toilets can accommodate 1 200 people and never 2 500 and George is moving eastwards very quickly.

"We are not sure how many refuse removal trucks are in working condition, but the same one arrives late on most days, resulting in the VBHOA hiring an outside contractor to remove excess refuse bags." According to Hossack, the contractor removes four loads, each carrying over 80 bags.

"A whole new approach needs to be considered regarding numbers, refuse and sewerage removal at this quaint and beautiful bay enjoyed by all if George wishes to promote tourism in the area."

PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

