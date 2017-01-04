Matric, but tertiary application rejected

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Now that the 2016 matric results are in, the euphoria of the holidays, parties and the Plett Matric Rage may quickly disappear because of one word: rejected.

"There are many reasons why a learner's application to study at a tertiary institution may be unsuccessful," says Peter Kriel, general manager at the Independent Institute of Education, South Africa's largest private higher education provider.

"Sometimes learners leave their applications too late or don't meet the specific institution's entry requirements.

Very often, specific courses are simply oversubscribed. Whatever the reason, the disappointment will be real. But learners should know that this is not the end of the world," says Kriel.

Unfortunately those early decisions only come back to haunt one at the end of one's school career.

Did you choose the correct subjects to get a bachelor's matric pass, the one that opens up the doors of higher education institutions? Did you to well enough to get matric exemption?

If not, stop wasting your energy regretting those long ago decisions. It is too late - now is the time for rational thinking.

You are still very young and at the very start of your adult life. Now is the time to address these issues. Every year you procrastinate, your situation only gets more difficult.

If a learner's marks are lower than the minimum required by the university or other higher institution of choice, he or she should consider repeating Grade 12 or at least rewriting a subject or two.

It will be a lonely road as most of your classmates have moved on, but the rewards of success will become gold in your hands and will last a lifetime.

Follow your dreams with passion and never look back. Many of us have been down this road. Hop on the bus - there's lots of space for you!

During the early years of high school certain subject choices are made and many learners take the easiest route.