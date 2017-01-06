What is a feral cat?

Trap-neuter-return feral cats have their ears marked for easy identification of which are sterilised.

GEORGE NEWS - Feral, stray, and pet cats are all members of the same species; they are all domestic cats and deserve the same level of compassion we afford any domesticated animal.

Feral cats are domesticated cats that have returned to the wild, or the descendants of such animals. They are offspring of abandoned cats – often cats that get left behind when a family moves house. They are distinguished from stray cats, which are pet cats that have been lost or abandoned, while feral cats have never been socialised. The offspring of a stray cat can be considered feral if born in the wild.

The term 'feral' is sometimes used to refer to an animal that does not appear friendly when approached. Feral and stray cats often hiss and growl when approached. These are self-defence behaviours, which, over time, may change as the animal, whether feral or stray, begins to trust humans that provide food, water, and care.

Feral cats in managed colonies can live long lives but without human assistance, feral kittens usually have a high death rate. Adult feral cats are often found in surprisingly good condition.

Trap-neuter-return (TNR) method involves trapping feral cats, spaying or neutering them, and then returning them to the place where there were originally trapped. When neutered, the cats receive necessary vaccinations, and attention to other medical needs.

Long-term studies have shown that TNR is effective in stopping reproduction and reducing the population over time. This results in fewer complaints from the public and businesses.

Rodent control provided by the cats ensures a win/ win situation with businesses. Which farm exists without some cats keeping the feed room 'clean'? Ask dairy farmers and horse owners who keeps their barns free of rats and mice. Without these hard working felines their lives would be more challenging.

The Cat Assistance Team (C.A.T.) is an initiative started by Rita Brock, an SPCA management committee member, which aims to control and care for feral cat colonies in the George/Wilderness area. She has successfully trapped and released 256 cats and brought 235 cats to the SPCA for sterilisation in the past year.

Cat's bodies are designed for rodent control. Their eyesight is highly specialised to see at dusk and dawn - the most active time for rodents. Cats are crepuscular (active primarily at twilight) – not nocturnal which is what most people believe. This elevated their status long ago to Egyptian gods – cats kept their most valued possessions safe – grain stores.

If you see someone coming regularly to feed and care – please make contact with them and ensure that the cats have been sterilised and ensure that they are in contact with the local SPCA, C.A.T. or rescue organisation. If you can, offer to keep an eye on the cats - you have no idea how grateful carers are to get some assistance.

If there is nobody please contact your local SPCA, the C.A.T. team or Animal Welfare to help. Your information will help everyone involved – the animals as much as the welfare organisation.

Please never chase them away. The cats have no home to go to. Rather report the lost/abandoned/feral cats to a welfare organisation in your area.

Being empathetic and compassionate helps everyone involved in these cases. As you also can imagine – few people take responsibility for any costs involved as they are not "owned " animals. You can help by getting into contact with the carers and / or your local animal welfare organisations.

Ask what is being done for the feral cats. Any donation towards their wellbeing is hugely appreciated. C.A.T. is urgently looking for someone who can help Rita capture the cats at night.

For more information or assistance with feral cat colonies please call the SPCA on 044 878 1990 or Rita of C.A.T. on 082 806 3144.

