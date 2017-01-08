Translate to: 

Small town upbringing adds to better understanding

Dr Carl Firmin is adamant that his small town upbringing has added to the development of his interpersonal skills. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - Dr Carl Firmin, the newly appointed Head of the Clinical Unit for the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at George Hospital, believes his small town upbringing has helped to inculcate an understanding of the challenges facing pregnant mothers visiting his department at the hospital.
 
"In a small town you tend to mix with everyone, soon realising that the high moral standards instilled by your own family doesn't necessary apply to all.
 
This is the social leveller that has formed the foundation of my medical thinking.
 
My duty is to inform and educate with compassion and understanding. A very important issue which can't be stressed enough is the negative effect that smoking has on our pre term birth rate and peri-natal mortality," said Firmin.
 
Born in Durban in 1972, at the age of four his family moved to Kleinzee and later Koingnaas in Namaqualand in the Northern Cape.
 
"My father Gabriel, a teacher changed careers when he studied metallurgy finding employment on the De Beers mines in Namaqualand. I did my primary schooling there but returned to Durban and matriculated at Newlands East Secondary School in 1989."
 
After school he seriously considered a career in the arts as drama was his first love and even toyed with the idea of joining the Church. "One thing was certain I wanted to work with people, I wanted to serve humanity and not machines, but eventually I decided on medicine.""
 
His father instilled the notion that he could become anything if he put his mind to it. "The country's new democracy has opened the doors of equal opportunity and learning to all, work hard and you will succeed."
 
He attended the University of Natal medical school, today known as the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine qualifying as GP in 1997.
 
Dr Firmin received his Master of Medicine (MMed) in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from the University of Stellenbosch and became a Fellow of the College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of South Africa in 2007.
 
He joined George Hospital as Senior Consultant in 2008 and over the years has become an integral part in the successful functioning and operations of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department of the hospital. He is well respected amongst his colleagues, the nursing personnel and patients alike.
 
"I am engaged to Genevieve Chang and I have made a commitment that this year I will set the date for our wedding." Hailing from Natal , he still supports the Sharks. "My best friend supports the Stormers and this just adds to the needle when we are together."
 
His vision for the future is to improve the patient experience in the department; foster an environment of respect and learning; striving to provide service excellence.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Sun, 08 January 2017
