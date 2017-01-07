Translate to: 

Decades of officialdom rewarded

Sandi Noko (3rd left) of the civil engineering department has worked at the George municipality for 45 years. From left are: Mayor Melvin Naik; Harold Basson, director of civil engineering services; Noko; George speaker Iona Kritzinger; Johan Stander, portfolio councillor for civil engineering; and Trevor Botha, municipal manager.
GEORGE NEWS - Five George municipal employees were recently honoured for 35 years' service while another official was lauded for working at the municipality for 45 years.
 
Sandi Noko (64), a supervisor in the civil engineering department, received a standing ovation for his 45 years service. "I can only say thank you to the Lord for His grace and keeping me strong all these years," Noko said.
 
He and his director, Harold Basson, warmly embraced during the ceremony. Noko thanked his wife and family for their support. He said after all these years he is still happy in his job.
 
He is planning to retire next year September.
 
Mayor Melvin Naik said the greatest asset of the municipality is not the infrastructure, programmes or projects, but the officials who deliver, implement, act, roll out, address and solve.
 
He commended the officials for their hard work and congratulated them on reaching their different milestones.
 
Municipal Manager Trevor Botha said the committed, dedicated and loyal staff is one of the main reasons why George municipality is considered one of the best managed municipalities in the country. He also thanked the families of the staff for allowing them to sometimes work long hours.
 
 
Trevor Botha, Municipal manager Trevor Botha (left) and Aldm Melvin Naik (far right), with the officials who were honoured for 35 years' loyal service. They are from left: Peet Ruiters (finance), Rosetta Harmse (finance), Samuel Buys (community services), Pierre Le Roux (community services) and Pieter Goliat (civil engineering).
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Sat, 07 January 2017
