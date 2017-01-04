181 Motorists driving under the influence

Generic image.

WESTERN CAPE NEWS - Since the start of this holiday season, provincial traffic officers have had their hands full with motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 181 people have spent time behind bars after being found to be over the legal limit. The most DUI arrests were recorded in the Caledon service area (26), followed by Somerset West (23), Mossel Bay (22) and George (21) - this despite repeated warnings by traffic authorities that alcohol and roads don't mix.

"Our traffic officers have shown that they will not hesitate to test drivers who are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and arrest them if necessary.

Drivers under the influence put their own lives and those of their passengers in danger, as well as the lives of other road users.

If you're drinking, don't drive or walk. Help us create booze-free roads. If you have friends or family who still drive under the influence, speak to them before they get into trouble with the law," said Byron la Hoe (Communication Officer: Department of Transport and Public Works).

According to La Hoe good driving and pedestrian habits are essential.

