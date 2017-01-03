Vehicle renewal notices won't be posted

Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - Western Cape motorists are advised that renewal notices for their motor vehicle licenses will not be sent via the South African postal services while the national Department of Transport (NDot) is in the process of transferring the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) to the Road Traffic Management Corporation.
eNaTIS is currently managed centrally at NDot, including the issuing of motor vehicle license renewal notices. This transition will directly affect the thousands of motorists in the province who are required to renew their license discs by the end of December 2016, and possibly by January 31.
Motorists are urged to be proactive by checking their license disc expiry date and ensuring that they apply in time to avoid penalties.
The Western Cape department of transport and public works will do all we can to assist motorists during this period.
Affected motorists can visit the registering authority with their SA identity document and proof of physical address.
Affected motorists can contact the Western Cape department of transport's provincial service centre to find out the amount they owe through one of the following service channels.
Contact Centre: 0860-212-414
SMS: 31022
Please Call Me: 079-769-1207
Fax: 021-483-7216
Email: service@westerncape.gov.za 'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
16:05 (GMT+2), Tue, 03 January 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.