Translate to: 

Bonsai trees on sale at botanical garden

Bonsai trees on sale at botanical garden
Schotia brachypetala planted in a suitable pot adds a bit of Zen to your life and looks fabulous.
GEORGE NEWS - Gardening has come a long way and inspiration from many different cultures can be incorporated.
 
However, nothing matches the serenity of a spot in your garden or house where a Bonsai takes center stage.
 
Somehow the idea of an ‘olde’ tree in miniature, charms even the most cynical heart.
 
Masters of Bonsai abound in our neck of the woods and why not join one of the many clubs in 2017 to learn more about the art.
 
Indigenous trees to our area (and the republic in general) can make awesome Bonsai as attested by the baobabs featured in this paper a while back. The tree photographed here (Schotia brachypetala, Tree Fuschia or Huilboerboon) was potted up in the garden within five minutes. It is probably about 10 years old.
 
The Garden Route Botanical Garden has on sale a few very ‘olde’ specimens of indigenous trees that without much hard work can become features. These make splendid presents for those with a yen for Zen. Also available are a few ‘olde’ miniature deodar trees, athough not indigenous.
 
A few of the indigenous trees available to Bonsai are Schotia brachypetala, Schotia affra, Cussonia, Harpephyllum caffrum, Erythrina, Gardenia, Dovyalis caffra, Celtis africana and Kigelia africana.
 
Article: Priscilla Burgoyne (curator of the Southern Cape Herbarium).
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:39 (GMT+2), Tue, 03 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you making any New Year's Resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 27%
No
George Herald 73%
Men
Women
Search
Dad4two
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 48.
happysteve
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up