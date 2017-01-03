Bonsai trees on sale at botanical garden

Schotia brachypetala planted in a suitable pot adds a bit of Zen to your life and looks fabulous.

GEORGE NEWS - Gardening has come a long way and inspiration from many different cultures can be incorporated.

However, nothing matches the serenity of a spot in your garden or house where a Bonsai takes center stage.

Somehow the idea of an ‘olde’ tree in miniature, charms even the most cynical heart.

Masters of Bonsai abound in our neck of the woods and why not join one of the many clubs in 2017 to learn more about the art.

Indigenous trees to our area (and the republic in general) can make awesome Bonsai as attested by the baobabs featured in this paper a while back. The tree photographed here (Schotia brachypetala, Tree Fuschia or Huilboerboon) was potted up in the garden within five minutes. It is probably about 10 years old.

The Garden Route Botanical Garden has on sale a few very ‘olde’ specimens of indigenous trees that without much hard work can become features. These make splendid presents for those with a yen for Zen. Also available are a few ‘olde’ miniature deodar trees, athough not indigenous.

A few of the indigenous trees available to Bonsai are Schotia brachypetala, Schotia affra, Cussonia, Harpephyllum caffrum, Erythrina, Gardenia, Dovyalis caffra, Celtis africana and Kigelia africana.

Article: Priscilla Burgoyne (curator of the Southern Cape Herbarium).

