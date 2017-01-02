Translate to: 

Peak season security alert for airports

Peak season security alert for airports
Generic image.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Airports Company South Africa in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, implemented additional security measures for the festive peak travelling season.
 
Airports Company South Africa continues to use security technology aimed at ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for passengers and all airport users.
 
Security measures at airports are constantly monitored and reviewed to ensure that they meet both local and international legislative requirements and standards.
 
Security tips for airport users
 
• Unattended items and vehicles
Airport users are reminded to not leave any items unattended. This includes luggage and motor vehicles. Airport security and law enforcement agencies will impound unattended vehicles and confiscate items that are left unattended in the terminal building.
 
• Porters and trolley operators
Airport users are encouraged to exercise extra vigilance and only use airport accredited porters when they require assistance with baggage and trolleys. Accredited operators are identifiable with the bright orange uniform that clearly states the porters name and operating number. If a passenger is unsure of a porter’s status or is approached by a porter, they should go to the nearest helpdesk.
 
• Airport services
All accredited airport service providers are uniformed, with the company’s name clearly shown. If you are approached by someone not wearing a uniform and who wants to provide a service, please refuse and inform your nearest helpdesk agent.
 
• Meter taxi operators
Passengers are encouraged to use accredited meter cab operators. No matter the pickup point, always make sure you check that the vehicle licence plate number and driver match the information sent to you.
 
• If you are being followed
Pay attention while driving. If you feel you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station. Alternatively, drive to the nearest public facility, where there are many people and vehicles, and phone the police.
 
• Car jamming
Double check that your car is properly locked. Test all your doors before leaving your car.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Mon, 02 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you making any New Year's Resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 29%
No
George Herald 71%
Men
Women
Search
NicTops
I'm a 67 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 59 and 67.
TagHeuer
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up