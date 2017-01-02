Peak season security alert for airports

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Airports Company South Africa in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, implemented additional security measures for the festive peak travelling season.

Airports Company South Africa continues to use security technology aimed at ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for passengers and all airport users.

Security measures at airports are constantly monitored and reviewed to ensure that they meet both local and international legislative requirements and standards.

Security tips for airport users

• Unattended items and vehicles

• Porters and trolley operators

• Airport services

• Meter taxi operators

• If you are being followed

• Car jamming

Double check that your car is properly locked. Test all your doors before leaving your car.

Airport users are reminded to not leave any items unattended. This includes luggage and motor vehicles. Airport security and law enforcement agencies will impound unattended vehicles and confiscate items that are left unattended in the terminal building.Airport users are encouraged to exercise extra vigilance and only use airport accredited porters when they require assistance with baggage and trolleys. Accredited operators are identifiable with the bright orange uniform that clearly states the porters name and operating number. If a passenger is unsure of a porter’s status or is approached by a porter, they should go to the nearest helpdesk.All accredited airport service providers are uniformed, with the company’s name clearly shown. If you are approached by someone not wearing a uniform and who wants to provide a service, please refuse and inform your nearest helpdesk agent.Passengers are encouraged to use accredited meter cab operators. No matter the pickup point, always make sure you check that the vehicle licence plate number and driver match the information sent to you.Pay attention while driving. If you feel you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station. Alternatively, drive to the nearest public facility, where there are many people and vehicles, and phone the police.