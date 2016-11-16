WESTERN CAPE NEWS - As new year..." /> Don't drink and drive | George Herald | Garden Route
WESTERN CAPE NEWS - As new year celebrations approach, the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works is asking motorists to make responsible decisions and not drive under the influence (DUI).
 
Pedestrians, who are often extremely drunk and walking on freeways and busy roads on weekend nights, are also reminded to heed to this call.
Since the start of this holiday season, provincial traffic officers have arrested a total of 181 people after being found to be over the legal alcohol limit. The most DUI arrests were recorded in the Caledon service area (26), followed by Somerset West (23), Mossel Bay (22) and George (21). This despite repeated warnings by traffic authorities that alcohol and roads don’t mix.
Provincial traffic officers have shown that they will not hesitate to test drivers who are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, and arrest them if necessary. Drivers under the influence put their own lives and those of their passengers in danger, as well as the lives of other road users. If you’re drinking, don’t drive or walk. All road users carry a responsibility for road safety, and good driving and pedestrian habits are essential.
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Sat, 31 December 2016
