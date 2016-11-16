Fires and fire hazards: Be vigilant

Generiese foto

GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality Fire Services is currently providing assistance to Mossel Bay Municipality with raging fires in Mossel Bay.

An appeal is directed to all George citizens to be vigilant in preventing fires that may spread out of control.

Fireworks and Chinese Lanterns pose a definite fire hazard and risk of igniting huge out of control fires that may pose a danger to people, animals and property.

Fireworks and shooting off any fire crackers is prohibited in terms of the applicable by-laws of George Municipality unless express permission is granted and the necessary permits is issued for controlled and strictly supervised firework exhibition events.

The law enforcement agencies will be on full alert and will act against those transgressing any laws related to the control of fireworks.

"We trust that we can count on our citizens to act responsibly and to assist us by protecting our environment and the safety of all living in the George municipal area," said municipal manager, Trevor Botha. "May you all have a fabulous, responsible, loving and caring New Year."

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'