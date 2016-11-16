133 Distinctions for Glenwood House

Jamie Stolk.

GEORGE NEWS - The 47 Glenwood House School matrics achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2016 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) with a total of 133 distinctions.

Jamie Stolk, Jacomé Pretorius and Tristan Schoeman all received a full house of distinctions as well as being within the top 5% of IEB learners in South Africa.

Other notable achievements were Christian Botes and Kaylin Jansen, both obtaining seven distinctions, and Anne Marais, Annabelle Lloyd, Cale van der Westhuizen, Dorian Marx, Raynhardt van Zyl, Joseph Rautenbach and Richard Papenfus for obtaining an A-average.

Dennis Symes, headmaster of Glenwood House School, said he was proud of the 2016 IEB matriculants for achieving the highest results in the history of the school.

“The Class of 2016 excelled academically, but also proved to be outstanding achievers culturally and on the sports field. I look forward to their progress as they embark on their journey toward their future careers and wish all the matriculants that are going to be furthering their studies both locally and abroad, the best of luck.”

Tristan Schoeman

Jacome Pretorius

A total of five learners achieved a full house (seven or more) distinctions, 12 matriculants achieved an average of over 80% and 20 matriculants achieved an average of over 70%.