Skieter kry R10 000 borg

GEORGE NUUS - Borgtog van R10 000 is vanoggend (28 Desember) aan Eswill Biel (40) van Parkdene in die George-hof toegestaan.
 
Biel word aangekla van die moord op Jeanette October (58), ook van Parkdene, wat op 28 November koelbloedig in haar huis in Saturnusstraat doodgeskiet is.
 
Sy het oorkant Biel se taverne gewoon wat hy van n huis uit Saturnusstraat bedryf het.
 
Die hof het streng bogtogvoorwaardes aan Biel gestel. Hy mag onder andere nie in die Parkdene area kom nie en sal vir die duur van die saak in Mosselbaai woon.
 
Hy moet ook elke Woensdag en Vrydag by die polisie daar aanmeld.
 
Biel en October was voor die skietvooval in 'n argument betrokke.
 
12:27 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 December 2016
