Power outages throughout George

GEORGE NEWS - Several neighbourhoods in George were left in the dark last night (Monday 26 December) after faults at substations in Pacaltsdorp and the Tamsui industrial area.

At Tamsui the fault also caused a big veld fire underneath the power lines.

According to Chantel Edwards-Klose from the George Municipality the electricity in Pacaltsdorp was off from 22:40 till 03:36 this morning. The 66kv feed to the Protea substation tripped. Repair work has been completed.

"The Tamsui industrial area was off from around 23:00 till 05:00 due to a trip on the 66 kv feed at the Tamsui substation. This included certain residential areas such as Groeneweide and Bos en Dal. It also caused a big veld fire underneath the lines and the fire department was called in to put out the flames. They had problems gaining access to get close enough to the fire."

The electricity was also off in the CBD area from 03:33 till 04:03. "This included large residential areas such as Denneoord, Heatherpark etc. This too was a 66kv line trip. It is absolutely something out of the ordinary that we had three 66kv trips in the space of 2-3 hours."

All areas have been restored.

