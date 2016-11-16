Fire in Blanco

A fire is currently burning about 100m from a row of houses in Golden Valley, Blanco.

Four fire renders from the George Municipality are on the scene.

An official says that the fire is under control but could flare up at any minute depending on the change in wind direction.

At this stage there is no damage to property but it seems as if some of the residents are considering moving their horses from the stables.

Golden Valley residents are standing around nervously watching the progress of the fire, which, according to one of them, was started by children playing with fire crackers.

Photos by Myron Rabinowitz.

Watch a video, taken by Myron Rabinowitz, below.



