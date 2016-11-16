Warning: Gale force winds

Generic image.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Gale force winds of 65-70km/h is expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas this afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg Bay in the evening
Strong northwesterly winds (62km/h) are expected over the interior of the Western Cape this afternoon, moderating by evening.
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
Fri, 23 December 2016
