Saasveld Trail System unveiled

GEORGE NEWS - It all started towards the end of 2014 when a bunch of mountain bikers out on a long training ride, discussed their safety following some unfortunate incidents that took place in Witfontein.

What also came up was how they got lost when they started out at their sport and how visiting riders are getting lost because of no marked routes. Something had to be done.

More than two years later, after a long and sometimes challenging journey, the dream is a reality.

Thanks to partnerships between George municipality, MTO Forestry and the Green Sport Foundation, the first Saasveld Trail System with three marked routes was unveiled.

The routes start and finish on the wall of the Garden Route Dam. A new business, Garden Route Experience (GR Exp), made this possible with their sponsorship of the Saasveld System.

If trail users get into difficulty, they simply phone the number and quote the code.

The Eden emergency management centre personnel can identify where the person is via a GPS layer on their system to arrange evacuation if needed.

The George Trails project aims to create safer trails, opportunities to develop nature based sports such as mountain biking and trail running, provide economic opportunities for local businesses, create jobs and to market George as a top trail tourism destination.

The man behind the project is Werner Rall, founder of the Green Sport Foundation, which is a George based non-profit company.

"We have a small city with great infrastructure but also amazing natural surroundings - the perfect place for a balanced lifestyle."

The project aims to roll out marked routes for Denneoord and Witfontein trails during 2017 and it also incorporates district roads for mountain biking through the Karoo, Wilderness and Geelhoutboom trail systems.

The George Trails website is a hub of information and can be visited at www.georgetrails.org.za . The project relies on donations and sponsorship from businesses who can also get a lot of benefits through partnering with the project. Green Sport thanked GR Exp, Terra Firma, Kempston Motor Group and Acme Tool Hire, as well as working on Fire, MTO Forestry, Eden District Municipality and George Municipality for their contributions.

The role players in the project are from left Paul Hoffman (South Cape Economic Development Partnership), Gerhard Otto (Head of Eden Emergency Management Centre) Braam du Preez (MTO Forestry Cape - Risk Manager) Marlene Viljoen (Portfolio Counselor - Sport & Environmental Affairs, George Municipality), Werner Rall (Director,Green Sport Foundation), Amagene Koeberg (Eden DM Tourism Co-ordinator), Andisiwe Kelem (GR & KK Tourism Intern), Melanie Wilson (Head of Eden DM - Tourism, LED & Communications), Sibonga Mlahleki (Working on Fire), Zabekululge Tyolwale (Working on Fire), Brett Patterson

George Trails is the first trail network in the country to be integrated into a regional disaster management centre. Each signpost in the GR Exp Saasveld System, has the 10177 emergency number displayed with a unique code.The project has the potential to be a major tourist attraction for George with trail sports growing across the county."This is just the beginning of a long term project that holds many benefits," says Rall. "I am passionate about our city and off course nature sport. Nowhere else in South Africa can one find indigenous forest, coastal fynbos, pine plantations, mountains, oceans, farmlands and semi-desert (Karoo) all within a 20km radius of a city centre."This is truly unique to George and our trail and natural diversity offers many opportunities.