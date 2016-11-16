Translate to: 

Cop faces murder charge

GEORGE NEWS - A Thembalethu policeman appeared in the George magistrate's court on Friday 9 December on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting incident in March.
 
It is alleged that Constable Siyabonga Mathuthu of the Pacaltsdorp police station, shot Johnathan Peterson (38) in the face at his (Mathuthu's) house in Zone 6 in Thembalethu on 22 March.
 
According to Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson, the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) is investigation the shooting.
 
Moses Dlamini, Ipid spokesperson, said on the day of the incident, at about 02:55, Peterson was on his way to visit his girlfriend, who lives in the same street as Mathuthu. Peterson knocked on the door of the wrong house.
"Constable Mathuthu opened the door and shot the victim in the face with his official firearm. The victim survived. The houses look similar and are two houses apart."
 
Dlamini said the directorate of public prosecution (DPP) decided in October to prosecute Mathuthu on a charge of attempted murder.
 
The suspect was arrested on 14 November and brought before court.
 
Mathuthu is still at work and also faces disciplinary action. The case was postponed to 1 February 2017.
 
ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR
 
