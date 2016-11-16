Expect to queue for your vehicle licence

At 08:30 half of the queue stretched into the small entrance hall. The other half was standing and the rows of chairs in the licence hall were also full. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - At 07:00 on Thursday last week, 75 people were already queuing in front of the vehicle licencing office in the George CBD in the hope of escaping the tedious wait for service.

By 08:30, many of these people were still waiting to be helped. And on Monday morning this week, it was exactly the same.

A car dealer who spoke to the newspaper anonymously, said he always ensures that he gets there at 07:00. "If one arrives later in the day, it can take up to three hours before you get to the front of the queue. There are not enough officials. I have been coming to the office for the past 10 years and in this time the number of personnel has been halved, while George is growing."

Pieter du Preez said Thursday was his third attempt to renew his vehicle licence. He said that private car owners should not have to stand in the same queue as car dealers who sometimes have to obtain several licences. On Thursday, the personnel kindly allowed him to skip the queue so that he could be on time for his chemotherapy treatment at the oncology clinic.

The George Herald recently reported that the George municipality plans to upgrade and expand the vehicle licencing office and to appoint more personnel. According to communications manager, Chantel Edwards-Klose this will "most likely happen in 2017".

07:30 Thursday 15 December 2016: Waiting for the licencing office in the George CBD to open.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garsen Route news'