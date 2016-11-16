Translate to: 

Expect to queue for your vehicle licence

Expect to queue for your vehicle licence
At 08:30 half of the queue stretched into the small entrance hall. The other half was standing and the rows of chairs in the licence hall were also full. Photo: Alida de Beer
GEORGE NEWS - At 07:00 on Thursday last week, 75 people were already queuing in front of the vehicle licencing office in the George CBD in the hope of escaping the tedious wait for service.
 
By 08:30, many of these people were still waiting to be helped. And on Monday morning this week, it was exactly the same.
 
A car dealer who spoke to the newspaper anonymously, said he always ensures that he gets there at 07:00. "If one arrives later in the day, it can take up to three hours before you get to the front of the queue. There are not enough officials. I have been coming to the office for the past 10 years and in this time the number of personnel has been halved, while George is growing."
 
Pieter du Preez said Thursday was his third attempt to renew his vehicle licence. He said that private car owners should not have to stand in the same queue as car dealers who sometimes have to obtain several licences. On Thursday, the personnel kindly allowed him to skip the queue so that he could be on time for his chemotherapy treatment at the oncology clinic.
 
The George Herald recently reported that the George municipality plans to upgrade and expand the vehicle licencing office and to appoint more personnel. According to communications manager, Chantel Edwards-Klose this will "most likely happen in 2017".
 
 
07:30 Thursday 15 December 2016: Waiting for the licencing office in the George CBD to open.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garsen Route news'
09:58 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
When do you buy Christmas gifts?
I buy throughout the year to avoid the rush in December.
George Herald 12%
I only buy gifts a few days before Christmas.
George Herald 17%
I don't buy Christmas gifts.
George Herald 70%
Men
Women
Search
boerseun30s
I'm a 38 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 38.
Bouchie1
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 47.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up