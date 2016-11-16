Crowded George prison takes overflow

Judge Johann van der Westhuizen (centre) listens to explanations by prison wardens during a tour of the George correctional services facility .

GEORGE NEWS - Despite being over capacity by 202%, the overcrowded George prison had to take in an additional 25 inmates last week from the Helderstroom maximum security prison near Caledon.

The Helderstroom prisoners were moved to make space for 25 inmates from the Pollsmoor maximum security prison in Cape Town who were transferred to Helderstroom.

The prisoner musical chairs is the result of a Western Cape high court judgement that was highly critical of the conditions at Pollsmoor, describing it as "horrendous" and "unconstitutional".

Judge Vincent Saldanha’s ruling on Monday 5 December gave government two weeks to answer why it could not immediately reduce the number of detainees at Pollsmoor to not more than 120% of the permitted number.

This court judgement coupled with the visit on Wednesday 7 December by Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, the inspecting judge of correctional services, placed the spotlight on the overcrowding that is prevalent in most prisons. Van der Westhuizen was told that 1139 inmates are crammed into accommodation that has been approved for 563 individuals representing an overcrowding ratio of 202,3%. Of the 1139 inmates, 700 are sentenced adult males while the balance of 439 are men remanded in custody awaiting trial or sentencing.

During the tour of the prison kitchen, Michael Masondo, acting CEO of the judicial inspectorate, questioned the times meals are served. "Breakfast is served at 07:00, lunch at 11:00 and supper, just three and a half hours later, at 14:30. Don’t you think the 16 hours between supper and breakfast is too long?"

In defense of the meal timetable the kitchen staff explained that with many of the experienced hands resigning coupled with a general shortage of personnel, they are pushed to the limit. "After all the inmates have eaten we feed those in the sick bays and then we feed those returning from court. The inmates and awaiting trial individuals only get back to prison after 16:00 and sometimes as late as 18:30 and then they must be documented and only then can they eat."

