Municipal finance office hours

GEORGE NEWS - The George municipality customer care and cashiers will close on Friday 23 December at 16:30 and re-open on Tuesday 3 January at 08:00.
Pre-paid electricity transactions can be made at the offices of Ontec (previously Itron) in the Eagles View building, 2nd floor, 5 Progress Street in George from
28 December to 30 December between 08:30 and 13:00.
All other services relating to accounts to be resumed on 3 January.
07:25 (GMT+2), Thu, 22 December 2016
