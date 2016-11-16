Municipal finance office hours

GEORGE NEWS - The George municipality customer care and cashiers will close on Friday 23 December at 16:30 and re-open on Tuesday 3 January at 08:00.

Pre-paid electricity transactions can be made at the offices of Ontec (previously Itron) in the Eagles View building, 2nd floor, 5 Progress Street in George from 28 December to 30 December between 08:30 and 13:00.

All other services relating to accounts to be resumed on 3 January.

