16 Eden blue flags

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Eden district is home to 16 Blue Flag beaches and offers plenty of opportunities to those who love the ocean.
Blue Flag Status is an internationally acclaimed award, certified by co-ordinators in Europe who form part of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).
Beaches that meet strict criteria and a standard of excellence in the areas of cleanliness, safety, amenities, environmental information and management, receive the award.
Blue Flag beaches
• George: Wilderness
• Hessequa: Witsand, Preekstoel, Lappiesbaai, Gouritzmond
• Mossel Bay: Santos, De Bakke, Hartenbos, Klein Brak
• Knysna: Buffelsbaai, Brenton-on-Sea
• Bitou: Robberg, Keurboomstrand, Nature's Valley, Lookout, The Dunes.
07:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 December 2016
