First dog agility trials huge success

Dog handlers walking the course before the competition starts. It was set up at George Riding Club from where the new Dog Agility Club operates.

GEORGE NEWS - Lindi Venter, local dog agility enthusiast, recently established and registered a local dog club, Garden Route Dog Agility, with the SA Dog Agility Association (Sadaa).

The club's first trials on 10 and 11 December at the George Riding Club were a huge success with 59 dogs and 37 dog handlers taking part, some coming from as far as Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

Venter is going from strength to strength. She and her dog Cassi were runners-up for the Games Mini Dog 2016 award and they came third in the section, Agility Mini Dog of 2016 in South Africa.

The pair also participated in this year's world championships in the Netherlands where they came sixth overall in the biathlon. They have also qualified for next year's world championships in Valencia, Spain.

For more information, contact Venter on 082 359 4074.

