Don't leave your pets or children in hot cars

Dogs are at a greater risk of dying from being left in an over-hot car than a human baby.

GEORGE NEWS - Dogs are at a greater risk of dying from being left in an over-hot car than a human baby.

When the outside temperature is 28°, in just 8 minutes the temperature in a closed car parked in the sun rockets to 45° and even if the windows are all open it will climb to 37°.

As dogs don't have sweat glands, the only way they can try and cool down is to pant. Panting pulls air over the wet surface of their tongue and nasal passages and helps cool the blood in the veins running under those surfaces.

This uses up the oxygen and in a closed or insufficiently ventilated car, oxygen depletion leads to internal organs being damaged or shutting down. The dog can die some days after being overheated.

Should you see a dog in obvious distress in a hot, closed car, call your nearest SPCA with the position of the car and its colour, make and registration number, so they can take action. SPCA Mossel Bay: (044) 693 0824 or 072 287 1761. SPCA George:

(044) 878 1990 or 082 378 7384. It is a criminal offence and perpetrators can be prosecuted under the Animals Protection Act no 71 of 1962.

To cool down an over-heated dog, douse it with water and give it water to drink. Cover it with a wet towel until it stops panting.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'