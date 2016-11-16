Oakhurst spreads some festive cheer

The Hurteria Building at Oakhurst Insurance with its twinkling lights.

GEORGE NEWS - Christmas is a most wonderful time of the year when Christians celebrate faith, family and the tradition of giving.

In the spirit of giving, and spreading the festive cheer, Oakhurst Insurance has decorated their Hurteria and Magnolia House buildings in York Street with a twinkling display of Christmas lights, for all to enjoy.

"One of the things that really invokes the excitement of Christmas is festive lighting, and we encourage the community to take in the sight of our offices at night, and enjoy the magnificent display," says Peter Grindlay, the MD of Oakhurst Insurance.

"We also wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

"Take care and please be safe on the roads."

A festive Magnolia House at Oakhurst Insurance in York Street.

