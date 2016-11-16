Local woman turns 99

With Guil Wepener at her 99th birthday celebration at Lyttelton frail care, is from left her daughter, Karin le Roux and Sister Wessels. Photo: Terry Terblanche

GEORGE NEWS - One of Lyttleton's oldest residents, Guil Wepener, celebrated her 99th birthday on Saturday 10 December with friends and family at the frail care centre. She was born in 1917 in Volksrus where her father was stationed as the government veterinarian for the area after studying at the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in London.

Both he and her mother came down with the 1918 flu epidemic and after his passing at the age of thirty three, the family moved back to Malmesbury when she was just ten months old and where she completed high school.

She studied nursing after which she married Marais Wepener and moved to the then Northern Rhodesia where she raised two daughters and followed her many passions in the creative fields of art, gardening and floral art.

Guil and her husband retired to George in 1977 where she continued to garden and play bridge while he followed his interest in the Southern Cape Archaeological Society. Their two daughters live in Botswana and Namibia and has four grand children and four great grandchildren.

Article: Terry Terblanche

