Bathe with peace of mind

Coastal water bodies, such as rivers, estuaries, lagoons and the ocean, are regularly monitored by Eden DM's EHPs.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - To ensure that optimum conditions for recreational water based activities exist, the environmental health practitioners (EHPs) of the Eden district municipality regularly undertake routine water sampling of areas along the Eden district.

The purpose of sampling is to ensure that all recreational areas are safe and pollutant-free.

The presence of pathogenic bacteria isolated in the water samples, is normally an indication of faecal pollution, which may originate from storm water run-off, pets, wildlife, as well as sewage.

If present in high concentrations in water and ingested while swimming or enter the skin via a cut or sore, it may cause ear and throat infections, as well as gastro-enteritis.

Eden DM works closely with other stakeholders like SANParks and Nature Conservation, to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for everyone.

Extensive water sampling was done following the death in February this year of Frans Heunis (81) from Wilderness, who died five days after falling ill. It is believed that he picked up the Vibrio vulnificus bacterium while swimming in the Kaaimans River on 1 February when he grazed his shin.

The region experienced a heat wave in February resulting in abnormally high water temperatures (above 20°C) in local estuaries' inter-tidal zones. The warm, salty water could have been conducive to activating the bacteria which cause infection when in contact with an open wound.

Compion says no trace of the bacteria has ever been found in the Kaaimans water samples or anywhere else in Eden.

Johan Compion, Eden DM manager of municipal health and environment says he is very happy with the results of all the latest tests and that bathers and other water babies can enjoy their various water activities with peace of mind.