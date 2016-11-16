Shelter residents look forward to Christmas

Getting ready to generate Christmas cheer. From left are: Brenton du Plessis, shelter assistant Chris Classen, cook Elisabeth Petersen, manager Rina Smith and cook Wida Titus. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Christmas is an emotional time for the homeless who flock to the George Night Shelter throughout the year. It is the one time of year that they miss their families the most.

It is only through the on-going support and generosity of the community of George that the George Night Shelter can keep its doors open.

On Christmas day members of Hope Church, under the leadership of Janet Kotze, will once again be giving the those at the shelter a festive Christmas lunch and this is something that everyone is looking forward to. "This is the fifth year that we will be providing a hot meal and presents and we really enjoy doing so."

There are 75 homeless people who are given meals and a bed for the night - most of whom are men. Apart from the pressing need for food - manager Rina Smith explains that every little bit helps - there is always a dire need for (small) men's clothing. "The homeless men are skinny, so it is the small sized clothing for which there is a great need. Donations of toiletries and bedding are also welcome," says Smith.

"We do out best to generate some Christmas cheer and the donated food and the special warm meal served up by Janet and her team will obviously bring some happiness. Some of our clients are here because they had financial setbacks and lost all their possessions. Others are substance abusers and battle with alcoholism. The rules of the shelter are strict and no alcohol or drugs are allowed onto the premises. In winter the numbers have on occasion swelled to 89, because it is grim to sleep in the rough in the George area."

Anyone who wants to drop off food or clothing can do so - it will be particularly welcome this festive season. The shelter can be visited during office hours at 123 Memoriam Street in George and 044 873 2787.

Getting ready to generate Christmas cheer. From left are: Brenton du Plessis, shelter assistant Chris Classen, cook Elisabeth Petersen, manager Rina Smith and cook Wida Titus. Photo: Pauline Lourens

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'