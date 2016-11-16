Translate to: 

Photographer gets top award

Photographer gets top award
Georgian Ruan Redelinghuys secured six placings in the 2016 Admired in Africa Awards, the largest photographic competition of its kind in South Africa.
GEORGE NEWS - When a couple ties the knot, the award winning wedding photographer, Ruan Redelinghuys from George, pulls out all the stops to ensure they end up with picture perfect photos.
 
Apart from assisting in finding a perfect setting, he ensures that the lighting enhances the mood, and he tries to keep everybody happy.
 
"If they ask me to recommend a beach with rugged rocks I will hunt for the perfect spot and go and check out the tides to establish whether it will be viable for a beach wedding at a particular time of day," says Redelinghuys, who secured six placings in the prestigious 2016 Admired in Africa Awards. This is the largest competition of its kind in South Africa, awarding wedding photographers and videographers for work produced each year.
 
Redelinghuys says he entered work in various categories and was quite surprised to perform so well. "I walked away with a couple of first places, a top ten position and an overall prize with the majority of photos that I entered featuring clients from George and the Garden Route."
 
He came second overall in the Wedding Photographer of the year award. He was the winner of the Wedding Album of the year and got first place in the category, Groom Portraits, as well as first and third places for the Non-Wedding Day Bridal Couple category. He came second in the Wedding Day Journalistic category. The announcement was made in October and the awards arrived by post last week.
 
Redelinghuys, who confesses to having a romantic streak, says he sees a romantic story unfold through his lens. "From the moment I meet the couple to discuss logistics, there is this build-up of excitement and tension until the moment arrives that everyone has been waiting for." The former Kwagga studied graphic design at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology majoring in photography. He has been a wedding photographer since 2008 and is thrilled with this recognition as professional photographer. To view his portfolio visit The Admired in Africa Awards, www.admiredinafrica.com.
 
"I am married to Comien who is a full-time graphic designer and we have a three-month-old little girl, Rebecca. I met Comien, who moved from Cape Town to George while we were working together as graphic designers. We are happy that we made the move. I am pleased to be in a scenic region with a thriving wedding industry which attracts starry eyed couples from all over South Africa."
 
•The Admired in Africa awards recognises great work and provide an accolade for the best work in the industry. The awards are open to all cinematographers and photographers in Africa.
 
 
For capturing this anxious wedding moment, Ruan Redelinghuys was rewarded with a Wedding Day Journalistic category silver in the 2016 Admired in Africa Awards. Jabus and Marit Devaal moved from Springerbaai (near Mossel Bay) to Norway from where Marit hails. The photo was taken at Fransmanshoek where the rugged rocks are spectacular.
 
08:17 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 December 2016
