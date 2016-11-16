Translate to: 

Reward system might solve litter problem

Children were eager to clean Van Till Street when they knew a hamburger was at stake.
GEORGE NEWS - The prospect of a McDonald's cheese burger in exchange for a bag of litter, ensured an enthusiastic response from children in Van Till Street in Rosemoor.
 
Taryn Groenewald, a volunteer for CAT Garden Route, says she was shocked by the amount of litter in Van Till Street when she was recently doing rounds to collect a cat for sterilisation. She decided to offer the children a small reward in turn for collecting the litter and handed out some refuse bags, promising a hamburger for each. No further persuasion was necessary and in no time, the bags were full.
 
She believes that a reward system could offer a way to get the streets clean, keep children busy and also create an income for participants. She wants to start a project similar to one in Cape Town where the community earn money in return for litter.
 
"I would like to spread this campaign to other streets and make it sustainable," says Groenewald, who is also the owner of McDonald's in George. To do this, she needs black bags and small donations of food and other items as rewards.
 
"I appeal to the public to please assist. I am busy dealing with a skip hire company that specialises in this sort of clean-up. The idea is to put out skips in the different areas where people could swap a full black bag for a small monetary reward like R2. In this way they will learn to recycle."
 
She said the cleansing department at the municipality has indicated that they would look at her proposals.
 
People who are interested to assist, can phone Groenewald on 082 374 7051.
 
10:00 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 December 2016
