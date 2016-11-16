Fire brigade fighting 2 fires

The fire in the Malgas River area is a bush burn. There is no danger to homes or livestock.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Fire fighters of the George Fire Brigade are currently fighting 2 fires in the George area.

Fires broke out at the Malgas River in Blanco and in Touwsranten earlier today.

The fire in the Malgas River area is a bush burn. There is no danger to homes or livestock. Motorists are requested to proceed with caution due to smoke.

The Touwsranten fire has moved into a kloof and is being monitored.

Both fires are under control.

Eden Fire fighters are attending to a fire in the Swarberg Mountains.

The dedicated line for fire emergencies is 044 8016311.

More information to follow as it becomes available.



Fire fighters on the scene of the Malgas River fire.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

