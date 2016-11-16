Vintage planes don't land at George Airport

The vintage airplanes that were supposed to land at George Airport this morning, just did a fly-past.

GEORGE NEWS - The vintage airplanes that were supposed to land at George Airport this morning, just did a fly-past.

Brenda Vorster, airport manager, says the planes could not land due to fog in the mountains and over the sea.

They are now flying to Stellenbosch, the final destination of the 13 000 km Vintage Air Rally.

The rally has been undertaken by a group of 12 pre-1949 bi-planes accompanied by 10 support aircraft.

Only 2 of the support planes managed to land at the George Airport this morning.

