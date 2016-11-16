A trade is the answer

Luxolo Maqutywa (centre) discusses the day's work with Barry and Nicole Kuhn. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - "If you complete a trade it is like having gold in your hands and for some of us it is much better than a university degree.

One thing you can be sure of, is that there will always be work. South Africa desperately needs artisans," says plumber Luxolo Maqutywa who recently received his NQF level 4 plumbing trade certificate.

He says initially the industry is very to crack as most employers automatically assume that you are lazy. "Our fellow

workers haven't always covered themselves in glory, but for those that are prepared to work, the future is bright," says Maqutywa.

As a plumbing apprentice, his primary task was digging trenches for the laying of pipes.

"All day I would do the donkey-work and then the plumber comes and connects and fits the pipes without me even being there. The result was I didn't really know what the work actually entailed, but one day there was a holdup, and I had the opportunity to go the extra mile and prove myself. From then on I was given more and more responsibility."

Maqutywa came to George in 2000 from Lusikisiki in the Transkei and matriculated at Thembalethu High School in 2008. For the next four years he did general labour work and odd jobs. In 2012 he attended an information session at the Thembalethu Civic on how to become an artisan.

"We were told there were opportunities in various fields such as plumbing, electrical, plant operators, road construction and building. There and then I decided to join the programme and attended three months' theory at Belcomec Training in George, followed by nine months practical work," said Maqutywa.

During the three year course, he worked at numerous plumbing companies gaining practical experience in maintenance and solar work, returning to Belcomec regularly for the theoretical section of the course.

In June 2015 he joined Eager Holdings Building and Plumbing and Leak Detection as an assistant plumber.

"The owners, Barry and Nicole Kuhn, did everything in their power to encourage and assist me to finish my plumbing NQF level 4."

Nicole Kuhn said they are very happy with Maqutywa.

"We certainly found the needle in the haystack and we are proud to have him in our team."

Maqutywa does not have a lazy hair on his entire head and wants to own his own business. "One day, sooner rather than later, I will start my own company, and there will always be place for young men and women who are prepared to make that special effort to succeed," says this hardworking and proud young man.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'