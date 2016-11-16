Translate to: 

Caution: Extreme tides and currents till Monday

During the spring high tide on Sunday 13 November people at Herold's Bay had to flee the waves crashing on the promenade. Photo: Glenn Scott
GEORGE NEWS - The monthly spring tide peaked with the full moon on Wednesday 14 December and the effects of this spring tide is now in full swing and will continue to affect the coastline until the end of the coming weekend.
 
Spring tide happens twice every month, at full moon and at new moon, and lasts for a few days over each full moon and each new moon, peaking on the day of the full moon and the new moon.
 
The twice monthly spring tides bring higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides and stronger than normal rip currents.
 
The full moon spring tide will affect the coastline causing stronger than normal rip-currents, higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides.
 
Since Tuesday 13 December and lasting until at least Monday 19 December, anglers, bathers, beach strollers, boaters, paddlers and coastline hikers are advised to exercise extreme caution around the coastline and to be aware of the abnormal sea conditions.
 
Bathers should go to beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty and obey the safe swimming areas protected by lifeguards.
 
TO REPORT A SEA RESCUE EMERGENCY, DIAL 112 FROM A CELLPHONE.
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 December 2016
